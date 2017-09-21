WATCH: Young Midlands family light up the stage at Ploughing 2017

A young Midlands family were singing in the rain at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday as they took their place on the bandstand.

The Wrafter family from Kilbeggan took to the stage early on Wednesday and as the rain came down, they kept spirits high with their undeniable talent.

Singing 'Irene, Goodnight,' originally made famous by the Weavers, Dad Peter, his wife Noreen, and children Amy, Conor and Thomas, the family drew a huge crowd.

The Wrafters have appeared on RTE's Late Late Show before and have toured the country entertaining fans on flawless traditional music and dance.

Indeed, young Amy is also an accomplished dancer, winning multiple prizes around Ireland.

