Watch: Paths at the National Ploughing Championships now being closed due to flooding

The pathway outside the FBD marquee at Row 11, Block 3 of the ploughing champioonships has been closed due to flooding.

Despite the rain, the championships will go ahead tomorrow. Click here for more

While many people are choosing to walk straight through the flooding, security is trying to get people to use a detour.

The rain does not seem to be easing off for day two of the ploughing as this video of more flooding shows. Click here to see it