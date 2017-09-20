WATCH: Offaly's Laura Grant competes at Ploughing 2017

This is Birr woman Laura Grant taking part in the Farmerette Conventional Ploughing class.

She was proudly wearing an Offaly jersey under her overalls and flew the Offaly flag high over her tractor.

