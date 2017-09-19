WATCH: Offaly secondary school perform at Ploughing 2017
An excellent performance by the 40 pupils who drew a large crowd
Killina Presentation Secondary school from Offaly perform at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.
Their performance is to mark 200 years of education in the presentation tradition in Rahan.
The 40 pupils drew a large crowd as they followed the Willoughby Brothers on stage at the bandstand stage. They also drew a lot of proud parents with their own phones out.
