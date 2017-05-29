VIDEO: Somehow Scott Dixon walked after from this spectacular crash at the Indy 500 with just a sore ankle

The Indy 500 is one of the iconic motorsport events on the calendar and while it is not the most exciting race with cars just going round in circles, it can get very dramatic when things go wrong.

This unbelievable crash involving Scott Dixon occurred during the race last night and even more unbelievably, the New Zealander walked away (he actually walked away) with just a sore ankle.

Japan's Takuma Sato went on to win the race.