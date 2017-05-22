WATCH: Highlights of Stage 1 of the An Post Rás

Stage 1 of the An Post Rás took place on Sunday, and the hundreds of riders made their way from the traditional start point at Dublin Castel to Co. Longford.

Danish rider Nicolai Nielsen (Denmark Riwal Platform) outsprinted his rivals to victory at the end of the gruelling 143km stage, narrowly leading a breakaway group of three riders over the line in Longford town.

Dennis Bakker (Netherlands Delta Cycling Rotterdam) finished in second place, with An Post Chain Reaction’s Polish sprinter Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz taking third, just ahead of Thomas Rostollon (France Armee de Terre).

Today's stage sees the field travel across the country from Longford to Newport in Mayo, finishing up at around 3pm today.

