All roads lead to the Midands for fans of American automobiles

All roads lead to the Midlands in April for fans of the auto classics of America. That's because the Midland American Auto Club invites car fans to the 2017 All American Car, Truck and Bike Show in Westmeath.

The club was formed by American car and truck enthusiasts back in 2001. The centerpiece of its activities is the annual event on the club grounds. It attracts vehicles from all over the Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and direct from the USA.

Apart from getting to see first hand everything from Classic Cadillacs and Chevrolets, there will be plenty of other entertainment for car enthusiasts.

The organisers are looking for drivers with vehicles to do a burnout demonstration. Anybody interested can contact the organisers.

This year the public will be able to buy a ticket for a ride in an American car or pick-up truck. This will give them an experience of what it's like to actually ride in the vehicles on show. "Looking at them is one thing but actually riding in them is a whole other different experience," a statement read.

This year's Midland American Auto Club All American show takes place in Kilbeggan on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Gates open to the public at 11am on the day, and all American Cars, Trucks, Vans, Big Rigs and Bikes are welcome. Exhibitors displaying vehicles are requested to be at the showgrounds by 10am.

Show running order:

12.00 - 17.00 Ride in an American Vehicle

13.00 - 13.15 Burnout Demonstration

14.00 - 14.15 Big Rig Tug of War

15.00 - 15.15 Burnout Demonstration

16.00 - 16.15 Big rig Tug of War

16.30 - 16.45 Presentations

Public entry is €10 per person with kids under 14 free (when accompanied by a adult).

