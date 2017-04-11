Volunteers sought as Tullamore set to get a Spring Clean this Good Friday

Tullamore will be getting a Spring Clean up this Good Friday and all the residents of the town are being invited to take part.

The event is being organised by Tullamore Tidy Towns with volunteers being asked to meet up in O'Connor Square at 10am. The clean up will run until 12pm.

Pickers, gloves and bags will be provided. All support is welcome and appreciated.

