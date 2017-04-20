THROWBACK THURSDAY: Offaly man John Bracken's election song is the most Irish thing that has ever happened

Clara man John Bracken ran for election to the Dáil in both the 2007 and 2011 general elections, and released this song, entitled 'Bracken is your man' in order to drum up support.

'When they call from door to door, they'll promise all they can, but when the day for voting comes, John Bracken is your man.'

It was never going to win an Ivor Novello award, but it got the independent candidate's message out there, and he finished above many candidates in the vote for the old Laois/Offaly constituency.

In 2007, he secured almost a thousand (934) first preference votes, but slipped back to 625 votes in 2011, and failed to get elected.

We are the real winners as we get to enjoy this song again and again.