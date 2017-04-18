VIDEO: Rhode GAA release hilarious '7 Drunken Nights' teaser for Lip Sync Battle fundraiser

Ahead of their Lip Sync Battle fundraiser later this month, Rhode GAA have assembled a group of club 'characters' to give people a taste of what's to come. Declan 'The Show' Curley, Phil 'The Power' O'Connell, Richie 'Brewer' Glennon, The Electricians, Ricky Cully and James Colgan, and Carl 'The Dancer' Hannon have all shown their lip-syncing and craic-having ability to create this '7 Drunken Nights' teaser.

The club decided to run the Lip Sync Battle event following the success of last year's Strictly Come Dancing. The club have 12 acts performing on the night, and they promise a 'special performance' for all in attendance. There will be three celebrity judges, and the MC for the evening is the character 'Eugene' from the online comedy act, Rory's Stories.

The Rhode GAA Lip Sync Battle takes place on the Sunday of the May Bank Holiday weekend, April 30, and doors open at 7pm

The night is a ticket only event, and you can purchase yours from Shaz Hair Salon Wednesday-Saturday 046-9737555 or contact Sharon on 087-1343677. Tickets will also be on sale at the club's lotto draws which will be in Killeens on April 24 of from 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

You can also contact Joe Malone 086-055 3879, Trish McManus 087-643 9380 or Robert Kellaghan 087-6452964.

