PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Have a look around this beautiful 3-bed cottage on sale in Offaly

This charming three-bedroom detached cottage is located on a c.3/4 acre site at Murrough, Rahan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The house is situated within an easy commute of Tullamore and Athlone towns and is approximately four miles from the M6 motorway.

The property is in walk-in condition and offers the potential for further development - subject to necessary planning permission.

There is a solid-fuel stove in the living room of this cosy cottage, and outside, there is a detached garage. One of the bedrooms is fitted with a wardrobe, two with wooden floors, and one carpeted, while all white goods are included in the sale.

This house is perfect for a first time buyer with a current price of €185,000.

