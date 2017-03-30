VIDEO: You can relate to this if one of your parents taught you to drive

Comedy group Foils, Arms and Hog have their finger on the pulse of a generation, and their mammy has her hand on the handbrake!

Their sketch about learning to drive from one of your parents is very accurate, right down to your mother admiring the neighbour's flowers, and telling you "not to mind" the impatient driver behind you because, "you're doing your own thing."

How many of you had this experience?

For more information on the group and their tour dates, click here.