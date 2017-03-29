PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Have a look around this plush house on sale in Offaly

This exceptionally spacious 4,000 sq.ft family home is set on a large one acre site in Ballinagar, close to Tullamore, Co. Offaly. The property boasts five bedrooms, beautiful high ceilings, a large landing and superb first floor games room.

The property is just 10 minutes drive from Tullamore, and is protected by electric gates and is fully alarmed.

One of the bedrooms is fitted with a large built-in wardrobe and feature fireplace. A sunroom is luxuriously finished with marmoleum flooring, and there are a number of fuel-burning stoves throughout the house, including in the kitchen space.

Outside there is an expansive garden space facing onto the sights of beautiful Offaly countryside, a view that can also be enjoyed from the home's south-facing balcony.



There is also a detached 800 sq.ft garage which is fully plumbed and wired.

The house is on the market for €425,000 and the full ad can be viewed by clicking here.

