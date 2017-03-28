Offaly accent gets the Rory's Stories treatment as comic nominates Shane Lowry for charity campaign

Social media star Rory O'Connor from Rory's Stories has taken on the 'One Minute Matters' challenge for Trócaire and has nominated Offaly golfer Shane Lowry to do likewise.

Rory decided to try his hand at as many Irish accents as possible in a minute, but the Trócaire campaign allows people to take on what ever challenge they like in one minute.

Rory's list of accents included Offaly as he went on to nominate Lowry, former footballer and Dancing with the Stars champion, Aidan O'Mahony, and Irish rugby player, Sean O'Brien to come up with their own 'One Minute Matters' challenge.

Trócaire are calling on everyone to 'change the world in a minute' and have fun while doing it. To help out, all you have to do is:

1. Simply video yourself doing any one minute challenge

2. Text your donation by texting Trócaire to 50300 to donate €4

3. Share your video on your social channels

4. Then nominate your friends to take part too

