MONDAY MEMORY: Almost 10 years since Mundy lit up Oxegen with 'July'

At Oxegen 2008, Mundy had more than 60,000 festival revellers singing along to 'July,' his iconic summer anthem. July is one of those songs that has become part of the Irish consciousness, and when Mundy played those first bars at Punchestown that day, the roar went up and shivers went down the spine of all in attendance.

It is one of the finest live version of the song ever delivered by the Offaly man, and it was clearly a moment he will never forget. When he wrapped up the performance of that song, he turned to the crowd and said, "Thank you very much, that was very special."

Take a few months to transport yourself back almost ten years to relive one of those truly epic Irish festival moments, courtesy of our very own Mundy.

