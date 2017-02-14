VIDEO: Offaly woman involved in most awkward moment of RTE's Late Late Valentine's Special

Offaly woman Siobhan O'Brien was the unfortunate star of RTE's Late Late Show Valentine's Special on Friday night when she was chosen to be part of an on-stage game with a randomly chosen male audience member. The unsuspecting Declan may not have realised what he had gotten himself in for as he sat down for his blind date with Siobhan.

In essence, the pair, who had never met before, were asked questions about each other and had to try answer them as accurately as possible, otherwise they had to eat a variety of less than delectable looking food, including worms. Siobhan may have been the one squirming in her seat soon after as the answers she had given about Declan before they met were revealed while the couple sat face-to-face in front of hundreds of thousands of Friday night TV viewers.

When the crowd of 200 singletons arrived in RTE's Studios, they were asked to rate photographs of their fellow audience members, much like a real-life Tinder session. Little did they know that two of them would be pulled from the crowd and their answers and ratings revealed to one another later in the show.

So, Ryan Tubridy revealed that Declan had given Siobhan an 8 out of 10, but Siobhan had only scored Declan a 4. There were some awkward glances and the video really has to be seen to really experience the mortification of it all. The clip has since gone viral on social media with a series of tweets championing the Monaghan man after he received his harsh rating. Siobhan had clearly changed her tune after the show when she posted a selfie of herself with Declan, captioned, "I have every girl in Ireland loving him. I wear lipstick as dark of my soul," concluding by saying, "he's really a 7."

The whole exchange between the pair certainly made for cringeworthy and entertaining television.