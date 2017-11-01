WATCH: Offaly shop owner talks about 55 years of tradition and ignoring technology

Ronan Kelly's Ireland series of videos is a window into the people and traditions that go a long way to defining this country. Ronan cycles around Ireland, taking in the sights and stories of Ireland, and his latest trip brought him to Offaly.

He met Iris Peavoy in Kinnitty and his ten-minute chat with her is an enlightening look at an older Ireland, where children didn't have tablets, shops totted up their books without computers, and people went to the local shop for a chat as much as a pint of milk.

All of those old stock values are still well and truly alive in Peavoy's Shop in Kinnitty, not least because of the persistence of owner Iris Peavoy, who married into the Peavoy family, and has now been in business in the shop for 55 years.

She resisted her husband's intention to turn the shop into a supermarket at one point, saying that then it would have lost all its individuality.

Individuality is certainly something that applies to Iris Peavoy, a woman that describes herself as a "cross granny" who bans tablets from the house when her grandchildren visit.

Scroll back up and immerse yourself in the wit and charm of a dying breed in Ireland, the local shopkeeper - keeper of groceries and secrets! Since being published on Ronan's Facebook page in recent weeks, the video of Iris has been viewed 181,000 times.

Yon can see more of Ronan Kelly's Ireland on Facebook or by searching for his YouTube channel here.

