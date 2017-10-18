WATCH: This is what the ESB were doing in Edenderry at midnight last night

This ESB crew worked at the scene of a fault in Edenderry until after midnight on Tuesday night to ensure an elderly community and school got back on the grid for this morning, Wednesday, October 18.

They were working at the fault at Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry where live power lines came down on Monday during Hurricane Ophelia.

They were prioritising these repairs due to the nearby Boy's National School and elderly nature of the community. Power was restored late last night and residents woke up to electricity this morning.

Residents in their late 80s and 90s had been without power on Gilroy Avenue since lunchtime on Monday.

In the above video, one crew member is lofted up to the lines via an articulated lift in the pitch dark with a light on his helmet.

He asks his colleague the time, suggesting it was around 9pm. This video was taken just after midnight on Tuesday night, as his workmate then informed him.

This proves that the men and women of the ESB continue to work for their community, long into the night following the devastation of Hurricane Ophelia.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.