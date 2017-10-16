WATCH: Offaly Gardaí and Council provide Hurricane Ophelia Update
The list of affected roads and areas continues to grow
An Garda Síochána Inspector John Lawless from Tullamore Garda Station and Frank Heslin, Director of Services, Offaly County Council, have given the above update to residents in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia.
This is the latest list of affected areas as of 19:35pm:
Edenderry Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows;
Eircom pole down between Pub and Church Ballycommon
Cloneygowan/Ballycrystal Kennells on the R420
Garryhinch R 423 towards Mountmellick a tree down at Portarlington Golf Club
R 420 Gracefield Portarlington
Knockdreen
Ballymere
Croghan Daingean Road- road blocked
Quaker Cemetery Edenderry
Monasteroris Road
Gilroy Avenue, power lines on Road
Castle View Edenderry and power lines down
Bracklin
Castlejordan at the bridge
Rathgreeden Lane Edenderry
Drumcooley Furey’s Hill – Tree blocking the road
Clonmullen Lane
R402 at Geashill Village
School lane at Church in Edenderry
Ballyfore Main Road tree blocking the road
Croghan Road L1071
Clonbullogue R420
Portarlington Road from Bracknagh
Tullamore Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows;
KIlbeggan Clara R 436 Tree down at GAA pitch
Barony Bridge (Clonshanny)
R 439 Clara Ballycumber Road
High St., Cormac St and Kilbeggan Bridge
Tullybeg Jesuit College Rahan
The Derries, Rahan tree down on an eircom line
Charleville Castle Gate
Whitehall Estate and Arden Vale
High Road, Durrow L2005 Tree and eircom pole
Killurin Cross
Gorteen Bridge (Killeigh)
Rahan Road at Ballinamere
Holmshill Rd. Blueball
Kilcoursey Clara at the GAA Pitch
Tree down at Killurin Cross
L2005 near Durrow GAA Pitch
Mountbolus to Killoughey Road L 6025
Meelaghans (Tullamore Geashill Road) tree down partially blocking the road
Grogan Ballycumber on the Ferbane Road out of Ballycumber R 436
Fenter, Killeigh blocking the N80 towards Mountmellick
Birr Municipal District Area Trees down in the following areas
At Seffin Birr, tree down blocking the road, left at the roundabout at Tesco in Birr on the N62
route
Drumbawn (near Tesco in Birr) large branches on the road
3 Trees down on Glebe St, Birr
2 Trees and a Power line down on the Birr side of Kinnity Village R 440
Oxmanstown Mall near Birr Castle
Brosna tree and a pole down off the main road
Dromakeenan School on the N 52 Birr Roscrea Road
Kinnity Mountrath R 440 ESB wires and trees down
Birr Kinnity road near Post Office
Dunkerrin Graveyard and ESB wires
Dunkerrin School
Ferbane to Athlone road blocked with Tree on N62
Kinnity R440 ESB wires and tree down
Coolderry Village road blocked by tree 1 mile outside village
N 62 Birr Roscrea Road
Whiteford and Hillside in Birr road blocked
Lidl Birr on Tullamore Road
Cloghan to Coolderry Road tree and wires and ESB pole down, ESB have been notified
Burst Water Main
There is a burst water main 1 KM east of Cushina Cross on the Walsh Island Water Scheme.
Water Update
Disruption to water services is to be expected in all areas.
Power Lines down as follows;
Birr to Roscrea Road N 62 Gloster House area
Coolderry Village
Grogan Ballycumber (near Flynn’s Pub)
Charleville Road Tullamore Live wire
Power Outage
Tullamore Town (Charleville Road Area) R 421
Crinkle/ Sharavogue area
Tubberderry/ Barry’s brook power outage
