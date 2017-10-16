WATCH: Offaly Gardaí and Council provide Hurricane Ophelia Update

An Garda Síochána Inspector John Lawless from Tullamore Garda Station and Frank Heslin, Director of Services, Offaly County Council, have given the above update to residents in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia.

This is the latest list of affected areas as of 19:35pm:

Edenderry Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows;



 Eircom pole down between Pub and Church Ballycommon

 Cloneygowan/Ballycrystal Kennells on the R420

 Garryhinch R 423 towards Mountmellick a tree down at Portarlington Golf Club

 R 420 Gracefield Portarlington

 Knockdreen

 Ballymere

 Croghan Daingean Road- road blocked

 Quaker Cemetery Edenderry

 Monasteroris Road

 Gilroy Avenue, power lines on Road

 Castle View Edenderry and power lines down

 Bracklin

 Castlejordan at the bridge

 Rathgreeden Lane Edenderry

 Drumcooley Furey’s Hill – Tree blocking the road

 Clonmullen Lane

 R402 at Geashill Village

 School lane at Church in Edenderry

 Ballyfore Main Road tree blocking the road

 Croghan Road L1071

 Clonbullogue R420

 Portarlington Road from Bracknagh

Tullamore Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows;



 KIlbeggan Clara R 436 Tree down at GAA pitch

 Barony Bridge (Clonshanny)

 R 439 Clara Ballycumber Road

 High St., Cormac St and Kilbeggan Bridge

 Tullybeg Jesuit College Rahan

 The Derries, Rahan tree down on an eircom line

 Charleville Castle Gate

 Whitehall Estate and Arden Vale

 High Road, Durrow L2005 Tree and eircom pole

 Killurin Cross

 Gorteen Bridge (Killeigh)

 Rahan Road at Ballinamere

 Holmshill Rd. Blueball

 Kilcoursey Clara at the GAA Pitch

 Tree down at Killurin Cross

 L2005 near Durrow GAA Pitch

 Mountbolus to Killoughey Road L 6025

 Meelaghans (Tullamore Geashill Road) tree down partially blocking the road

 Grogan Ballycumber on the Ferbane Road out of Ballycumber R 436

 Fenter, Killeigh blocking the N80 towards Mountmellick

Birr Municipal District Area Trees down in the following areas

 At Seffin Birr, tree down blocking the road, left at the roundabout at Tesco in Birr on the N62

route

 Drumbawn (near Tesco in Birr) large branches on the road

 3 Trees down on Glebe St, Birr

 2 Trees and a Power line down on the Birr side of Kinnity Village R 440

 Oxmanstown Mall near Birr Castle

 Brosna tree and a pole down off the main road

 Dromakeenan School on the N 52 Birr Roscrea Road

 Kinnity Mountrath R 440 ESB wires and trees down

 Birr Kinnity road near Post Office

 Dunkerrin Graveyard and ESB wires

 Dunkerrin School

 Ferbane to Athlone road blocked with Tree on N62

 Kinnity R440 ESB wires and tree down

 Coolderry Village road blocked by tree 1 mile outside village

 N 62 Birr Roscrea Road

 Whiteford and Hillside in Birr road blocked

 Lidl Birr on Tullamore Road

 Cloghan to Coolderry Road tree and wires and ESB pole down, ESB have been notified

Burst Water Main

There is a burst water main 1 KM east of Cushina Cross on the Walsh Island Water Scheme.

Water Update

Disruption to water services is to be expected in all areas.

Power Lines down as follows;

 Birr to Roscrea Road N 62 Gloster House area

 Coolderry Village

 Grogan Ballycumber (near Flynn’s Pub)

 Charleville Road Tullamore Live wire

Power Outage

 Tullamore Town (Charleville Road Area) R 421

 Crinkle/ Sharavogue area

 Tubberderry/ Barry’s brook power outage