WATCH: Offaly's Rose of Tralee shares important Mental Health message

The 2017 Rose of Tralee has taken to social media to deliver a very special message regarding mental health.

This week is Mental Health Week, taking place from October 9-14. The World Health Organisation’s theme for World Mental Health Day on the October 10 was Mental Health in the Workplace.

Aligning with that theme, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne posted a video from her job as an A&E doctor in University Hospital Galway to promote positive mental health and get people talking about the issue.

Mental Health Week culminates today with a 5,000 Steps to Wellbeing Walk at 2pm in UCD’s Belfield Campus.

This week is a great opportunity for individuals, workplaces and communities to bring awareness to and highlight mental health and well-being where you work, rest and play.

The Five Ways to Wellbeing are simple actions you can do in your everyday life to feel good and function well.

1. Connect

2. Be Active

3. Take Notice

4. Keep Learning

5. Give

Scroll back up to watch Jennifer's important video.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.