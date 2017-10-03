WATCH: Huge excitement at Rhode NS at visit of Greyhound Derby winner Good News

As reported on offalyexpress.ie yesterday, there was huge excitement in Rhode NS when Pat Guilfoyle, winning trainer of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2017 and a former teacher at the school , attended a special ceremony on Monday celebrating his achievement before a packed crowd of parents, pupils and fellow teachers at Scoil Mhuire Naofa.

A special plaque was unveiled on the wall to honour Pat’s achievement as he showcased the winning dog Good News and two retired greyhounds, Jack (black greyhound) and Saorla (fawn greyhound) before theprimary school students.

See what happened when Pat, Good News, Jack and Saorla met the excited children at Scoil Mhuire Naofa.

