Offaly man showcases new slurry tank top fill machine at National Ploughing Championships 2017
Tullamore man William Colgan has been showcasing his invention on home soil
It’s a machine for top filling a slurry tank and means that farmers can avoid being in the tank when the process is taking place.
"It fills the tank and means the farmer does not have to get off the tractor to carry out the task," Mr Colgan added.
The local man says his invention will greatly improve health and safety on the farm and is delighted with the opportunity the National Ploughing Championships 2017 provided him with to showcase his new machine
