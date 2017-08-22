WATCH: Offaly Rose gives first media interview since winning the Rose of Tralee

The newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne, has been given her first media interviews since being crowned during Tuesday night's show.

The junior doctor claimed the crown in the dome after regaling the crowd with stories of her life in the hospital and on the sporting pitches on Trinidad, playing soccer for Ireland in the World Cup.

