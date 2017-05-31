Local artist brightens up Edenderry's derelict buildings

Edenderry has been undergoing a spell of economic turmoil, resulting in a number of buildings lying derelict for a prolonged period of time. Earlier this year it was revealed that Edenderry had the highest commercial vacancy rate of any town in Ireland.

SEE MORE: Commerical vacancy rates increase sharply in Offaly

Despite stellar work by the Edenderry Tidy Towns, who maintain hanging baskets and now permanent flower planter boxes in the town, empty buildings and shop windows continued to be a blight on Edenderry's main thoroughfare.

Now, with the help of local artist Annette Troy, Edenderry Tidy Towns have started adding colour to those boarded up windows by fitting them with beautiful paintings evoking images of the town's more beautiful aspects.

Just last weekend, Annette Troy's paintings of the canal and harbour area of the town were placed in the windows of 1 JKL Street, a building currently up for sale and the former home of a popular bakery in the 80s and 90s.

SEE MORE: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Prime commercial premises for sale in Edenderry

The paintings have been greeted with widespread approval, with many people taking to social media this week to express their delight at this attempt to bring some light back to the town of Edenderry.

Edenderry Tidy Towns has also told people to keep they eyes focused on the the main street as they have more window paintings in the making.

SEE MORE: Edenderry Tidy Towns working with schoolchildren to revamp town's derelict sites

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.