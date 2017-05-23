WATCH: Offaly parents describe heartbreak after death of 8-year-old son

As Children’s Hospice Week 2017 takes place this week, Offaly parents Majella and Gary O'Connor have bravely shared their story on Ireland AM to raise awareness of the work done at LauraLynn Hospice. The Edenderry couple's son Sean died in 2014 at the age of 8 after battling Batten's disease for several years.

LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice is also calling for a renewed focus on the needs of families struggling to live normal lives whilst caring for their seriously ill child and other children.

The foundation is calling for the Government, the HSE and healthcare professionals to work with them to create a plan for the hundreds of children living with life-limiting conditions in Ireland, and their families who need hospice care now.

Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to more than 325 children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Unlike a hospital, a hospice focuses on how a child can live with their condition, and provide support for the wider family who are often under immense physical, emotional and financial pressure.

As part of their partnership with LauraLynn, TV3 will host and air the first Children’s Hospice Telethon across all daytime programmes this Friday, May 26. All funds raised will provide specialised care and support for children with life-limiting illness and for their families.

For more information on how you can ‘Be a Hero’ for Children’s Hospice Week log on to www.tv3.ie or www.lauralynn.ie or simply text SUPERHERO to 50300 to donate €4.