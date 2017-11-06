MONDAY MEMORY: Re-installed Edenderry manager Peter Brady lifting the Dowling Cup in 1997

On the day the news emerged that he would be back in the hot seat as the manager of Edenderry's senior footballers, we are looking back at Peter Brady's own playing days.

A son of the late great Micky Brady of the 50s, Peter won five county titles with the club and represented Offaly with distinction, crowning his intercounty career with a Leinster title in 1997.

In that same year, Edenderry overcame Ferbane to claim the Dowling cup, with Peter Brady on the scoresheet.

He captained the team that day, and raised the Dowling Cup aloft proudly in O'Connor Park. Edenderry had won the title in 1995 and added a third 90s success by overcoming Rhode in 1999.

Having been involved in 2001 when Edenderry won their ninth senior county title, Peter took over as manager a decade later as he led Edenderry not only to their first final in ten years, but also their first title. They beat Clara by a point in that 2011 decider with a group of young players not considered contenders at the beginning of that year.

Four years later, Peter Brady was once again the man in charge as Edenderry won the 2015 title in a final victory over neear neighbours and rivals Rhode. They also contest and lost the 2014 final under Brady's guidance.

He now returns to the fold after a spell in charge of O'Dempsey's in Laois, but will not be dreaming of more days like the one above with the Dowling Cup on a bus to Edenderry!

Scroll back up to watch the video.

