VIDEO: Duignan close to tears as he pays tribute to late Tony Keady

As the final whistle blew in Sunday's All-Ireland final in Croke Park, and Galway erupted into celebrations, Offaly's Michael Duignan, who was on co-commentary duty with Marty Morrissey, paid an emotional tribute to the late Tony Keady.

Tony Keady died unexpectedly last month as a Galway hurling legend, having got man of the match in their last All-Ireland hurling success in 1988.

As Marty Morrissey commented on the historic day and mentioned Keady, Duignan took a moment to pay an exceptional tribute to his friend and fellow hurling legend.

Scroll back up to take a listen.

