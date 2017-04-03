MONDAY MEMORY: The day in 1972 when Offaly and Cork played in Wembley

For today's Monday memory, we go back to 1972 and the British Movietone coverage of the encounter in Wembley between Offaly and Cork.

Cork eventually won the game but if you ever wondered how much the game has changed in the last 45 years, watch closely. We can see what would be at least three black cards and a couple of potential reds in today's game but the referee in 1972 never bats and eyelid...... even when a Cork player is being carried off.... (literally carried off)

And please make sure you have the sound turned up because the very British commentary and the music in the background add much to the video.

