VIDEO: Ewe won't believe this sheep invasion in Portarlington!!!

Portarlington is recovering after a sheep invasion in the town yesterday.

'Ewe' won't believe your eyes as the video starts with one lonely sheep on the street before all his mates come running around the corner and he happily joins in. They are all obviously 'on the lamb'

Where they were going? We don't know but wouldn't it be great if there wa a special party for sheep at the French Festival.... 'La Fete de Mouton'.

The video was posted by The Barber Room under the title - 'Only in Portarlington' and it's well worth clicking through for a read of some of the comments