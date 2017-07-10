VIDEO: Irish racehorse owner delivers funniest TV interview since the O'Donovans

The O'Donovan's stole the summer of 2016 with their Olympic medal and epic steak and spud-fuelled RTE interviews, but the 2017 crown so far belongs to Limerick racehorse owner, Josh Sheahan.

Sheahan owns the Top of the Town pub in Askeaton, Limerick and also a horse by the same name, which was running at his hometown track on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Josh and his band of pals, the race was won by Baily Moon, a horse tipped by our very own racing columnist, The Punter's Eye, but the limelight still fell on the jovial owner.

Before his horse, which was the 7/4 favourite, ran in the 3.40 race at Limerick, Kevin O'Ryan caught up with him for the Attheraces TV channel.

