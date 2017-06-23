VIRAL: Ireland AM weather presenter blows away on live TV

TV3 weatherman Deric Hartigan was swept away with the Irish weather - literally - this morning as he delivered an outdoor broadcast on the channel's flagship morning show.

Hartigan was standing out in the rain under a programme branded umbrella telling viewers how the fine weather is well and truly gone. Well, show, don't tell, they say, and mother nature certainly showed her hand here.

His fellow presenters had little sympathy as viewers were redirected back to studio.

The video has already amassed 25,000 views in just a couple of hours.

