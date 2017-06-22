THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Offaly's Junior Ladies brought home the All-Ireland

It's now nearly four years since Offaly's Ladies footballers brought home the Junior All-Ireland for one hell of a party in 2013.

This video shows the bus arriving to a rapturous welcome in Banagher after two Mairead Daly goals helped the Faithful county to All-Ireland glory in Croke Park.

Offaly overcame Wexford in the decider on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-12 in an epic tussle with Daly starring, eventually going on to be named Junior Footballer of the Year at the 2013 All-Star awards.

