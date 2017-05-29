WATCH: The funniest golf shot of the year has just been hit in Offaly

Esker Hills golft course has been the scene of many a great moment, including the burgeoning career of Shane Lowry and the recent Offaly GAA Faithful Fields tournament.

Now, it has given us the most hilarious golfing moment of the year so far thanks to a group of amateur golfers on a Sunday round yesterday, May 28.

This poor unfortunate soul, who wishes (for obvious reasons) to remain anonymous found himself in a spot of bother during his round at the Offaly course when he ended up precariously close to a water hazard.

Clearly imagining a miraculous escape that would earn him the adulation of his playing partners, the plucky golfer rolled up his trousers, positioned himself over the ball and played the shot that worked out so well in his head.

As you can imagine - it didn't end well. He said goodbye to his golf club as well as his pride. His friend surely would have given him a drop but kudos for the effort!

Video courtesy of Trevor Sheahan on YouTube.

