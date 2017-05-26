VIDEO: Relive the last time Guns N' Roses rocked Slane Castle in 1992

It's been 25 years since Guns N' Roses were at the peak of their powers and played a memorable gig at Slane Castle.

This weekend, they are back and thousands of people will relieve their youth as they converge on the Meath venue to revel in the sound of hits like November Rain, Sweet Child O Mine and Paradise City.

This news report from 1992 shows the hysteria surrounding the band's first Slane performance as fans came from all over the country to listen to the rock icons.

Scroll back up to take a look - prepare to feel very nostalgic!

