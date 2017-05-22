MONDAY MEMORY: A year since an Edenderry man gave the finest Lip Sync performance ever

It is now just over a year since Adrian Brereton from Edenderry made nationwide headlines with this Lip Sync battle performance of the Miley Cyrus hit, Wrecking Ball.

The former Operation Transformation contestant certainly transformed on this occasion as he brought the house down as the American pop star for the Edenderry GAA fundraiser.

Adrian won the competition in 2016 and followed it this year as the club staged yet another Lip Sync event, this time becoming Mullingar legend Joe Dolan.

The 'Wrecking Ball' video was picked up by the likes of Joe.ie and the Irish Examiner and has since received well over 20,000 views of the Lip Sync Battles Ireland YouTube channel.

We've seen plenty of these performances now, from the Jimmy Fallon show on US television to GAA clubs up and down the country - this is still the best!

