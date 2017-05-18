THROWBACK THURSDAY: The day Rhode went crazy after the 2010 county final

The year was 2010 and the Rhode footballers had just collected their 24th county title against Tullamore. The crowds converged at O'Toole's that evening and as you can see from the video above, it was probably a late one.

It was a close final that year with Rhode prevailing by a point on a scoreline of 3-9 to 2-11. We're not good a judging crowds, but we reckon everyone from the village is in this video as they collaborate to produce a stirring rendition of Mr Brightside by The Killers.

Not the most melodic bunch, from those on tables to those on bar stools, the whole pub seemed to join in, although one man can be spotted trying to quietly enjoy his pint of Guinness at the bar.

The video was posted in October 2010 on YouTube and now seven years later, here it is again in all its glory.

Will Rhode be celebrating like this again in 2017?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.