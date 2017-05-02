VIDEO: Rhode GAA Lip Sync Battle winners hilariously recreate Fifth Harmony's 'Work From Home'

After weeks of hype and anticipation, Rhode GAA finally staged their Lip Sync Battle fundraiser over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The winners were 20 Benson, a six-piece group of lads recreating pop smash hit, Work From Home, originally performed by American girl group, Fifth Harmony. Made up of Colin Murphy, Luke Doyle, Conor Leavy, Mossie Muldoon, Willie Molloy, Dean Walsh, 20 Benson took the Tullamore Court by storm.

They beat off competition from the other act vying for the top spot:

Bad Habit, Base Babes, Beer Hounds, Boy Band, Daddy Cool, Dead Ringers, EM 'N' EM & The Turn Offs, Girls Tyme, The Blow Ins, The Chicettes and The Kimbles.

Judges on the night were Midlands Radio Sports Presenter Will O'Callaghan, Cllr. Sinead Dooley and George McMahon AKA Mondo from Fair City.

Suitably impressed by the lads' moves, the judges and the crowd voted for 20 Benson. We at the Offaly Express can confirm that Louis Walsh has made contact hoping to sign up 20 Benson to a bumper recording contract!