VIDEO: Dancing Diggers, Awesome Aerobatics and Mega Machines in Tullamore today and tomorrow

CQMS’17, Ireland’s Construction and Quarry Machinery Show, is taking place Molloy’s Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore today and tomorrow, April 21 and 22.

Kids under 12 go free and tickets are from €20. It is open from 9am to 6pm both days.

This demonstrative bi-annual show, supported by the Construction Industry Federation is a hub of innovation and new technology covering 100,000 square meters with 200 exhibitors, two live demonstration zones, new machinery launch zone, an exciting air show on Sunday 22, the world famous JCB Dancing Diggers and much more.

JCB’s Ten Tonne Ballerinas – The Dancing Diggers will perform throughout the two days at approx 12 noon, 2pm and 4pm. They have been described as a down to earth version of the Red Arrows; they have curtsied for the Queen; pirouetted for TV and thrilled thousands all over the world. The moves that really draw gasps see the drivers form up and use their hydraulics to turn their machines into sculptures. Buckets and shovels become acrobatic arms, lifting the machines clear of the ground and performing hand-stands.

The Live Demonstration Zones allow visitors to view mega machines and masterpieces of engineering at work in an actual quarry. 16,000 tonnes of stone will be excavated, crushed, screened, washed, loaded, dug, moved and tipped by a large range of different machines in the Quarry Demonstration Zone and the Construction Demonstration Zone both with viewing platforms.

On Saturday April 22nd which is the ideal day for families, visitors will be treated to an exciting air display by AerDynamics and 5-time Irish aerobatic champion Eddie Goggins. This is scheduled for 2pm (on Saturday April 22nd only) and has been described as Thrilling, gravity-defying, jaw-dropping flying! There are lots of food options available for families and it promises to be a great day out.