VIDEO: Offaly school children singing for their grandparents will melt your heart

This video shows the second class pupils from St. Brendan's Boy's school in Birr singing for their grandparents for the school's 'Grandparents Day.'

The singing was orchestrated by Ms. Ryan who taught the boys the words and actions, and the results are fantastic.

There were plenty of proud grandparents at St. Brendan's on Wednesday for the event.

Grandparents Day saw the school inviting the grandparents and families of the second and fourth class boys to the school for refreshments and singing.

"Well done to Ms. Ryan who had them singing beautifully on the day and at their First Confessions last week," the school said.

