WATCH: Edenderry man takes 'working out on the farm' to new levels

Edenderry man Peter Manley is set to feature on an RTE show this weekend as he shows off the unique farm-themed work-out he uses to keep fit.

Peter's family are well known farmers in Edenderry, and he now runs a personal and group fitness gym from the grounds of the farm.

He uses every technique at the disposal of farmers, including flipping mammoth tractor tyres, perhaps just stopping short of dead-lifting the cows.

He will appear on a show about his adapted physical exercises on RTE Radio 1's Countrywide programme at 8.10am on Saturday morning. Presenter Brenda Donoghue recently travelled to Edenderry to catch up with the super fit farmer, so tune in and find out what it's all about or search 'Manley Fitness' on Facebook.

