WATCH: Offaly singer hits the right note with brand new love song

Ballycumber man Simon Casey continues his success on the Irish music scene with his brand new singe, Third Dance from the End.

The former You're A Star contestant has established himself as one of the leading wedding singers in the country, and this new waltz is sure to be a hit with wedding couples.

Simon himself describes the song, which was written by Noel O'Farrell, as "a beautiful waltz and a true Irish love story with a simple message - that love is a blessing, and that love is the answer."

The video was shot in Markree Castle in Sligo and produced by The Focus Finders, while the song itself was produced and recorded by Des Sheerin.

