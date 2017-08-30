WATCH: Young Offaly farmer releases his own song and music video

Young Fionn Molloy came to national prominence in 2015 when he rapped his way into our hearts on RTE's Late Late Toy Show.

Fionn went on from that TV debut to carry out numerous radio and TV interviews, and clearly the Offaly youngster has caught the fame bug.

He has returned, once again in his trusty tractor suit, to perform his own self-penned song, Hit the Combine.

The young Mucklagh man has now even recorded a music video for the song, and here it is, scroll back up to take a watch and listen.

We reckon a return visit to the RTE studios should be on the cards!

