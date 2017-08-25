WATCH: Offaly public asked for help with unique Culture Night event

As part of a local community project for Culture Night, Friday, September 22, in Edenderry, artists have put out a call to the public to help them fill the Town Square in Edenderry with chairs.

This event will arrive like a whirlwind to the town centre with a rousing flurry of fast paced, exciting displays of talent, skill and the unleashing of potential.

The Town hall square will come alive through music, dance, puppetry, surreal carnival and theatrics.

The chair is the central motif of the night. The chair as a symbol of the stories and identity of our multicultural town. There will be all manner of weird and wonderful chairs dotted around the space. Which one will capture your imagination?

You could bring your favourite chair at home which has a good story attached to it; the chair of a deceased grandparent/parent/aunt/uncle/loved one; an imaginary chair made with bits and bobs in your shed; or an up-cycled concoction. This event is the brainchild of artist Louise O'Brien.

You are invited to bring your chair to sit on or donate a chair or take part in a chair exchange. The evening will celebrate the familiar and unfamiliar featuring writer Steve Downes and internationally renowned composer and soundscape artist Anne Cleare lending diminutive beauty to our Edenderry experience through sonic bog fonics!

It will be Edenderry town square like you’ve never seen it before.

Chairs can be brought to the square on the night of Friday, September 22, or dropped off at Louise O' Brien's studio in the lead up to the event.

