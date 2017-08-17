WATCH: Aslan's Christy Dignam gets fans excited ahead of Tullamore gig

Legendary Aslan frontman, Christy Dignam, has got fans excited as he teased the band's gig in Tullamore in an online video this week.

Aslan are set to take the stage at the Canal Quarter Festival on Saturday night, sharing the bill with rising Tullamore trio, Chasing Abbey.

Pictured: Aslan's Christy Dignam

Dignam has been battling illness for a number of years but as chronicled in a recent RTÉ documentary, the Dubliner is determined to continue touring and bringing Aslan's music to their fans.

Hits like This Is and Crazy World made the band, formed in the 1980s in Finglas and Ballymun, a huge success and they remian a massive draw to this day.

They are expected to hit the stage in Tullamore at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.

The Canal Quarter Festival is a four-day extravaganza bringing the best musical talent to Tullamore from today, Thursday, August 17 until Sunday, August 20.

You can find out more about the line-up, which also features The Riptide Movement and country star Derek Ryan, by visiting www.canalquarterfestival.com.

