Offaly country singer to release debut single

A young singer form Clara in Offaly will take the next step towards making his mark on the Irish country scene with the official release of his debut single later this month.

Alex Roe will release 'All I Need Is You', an original song written for him by Chris Kavanagh, on June 23. That date will mark a double celebration for the eighteen-year-old: "Yeah, it will be the end of my exams for the Leaving Cert, too, so what better way to do it", exclaimed the student of Mercy Secondary, Killbeggan last week.

Alex has only been performing for the last seven months or so, but even in that short time has built up quite a loyal and supportive following. His interest in country music, however, was first sparked about two years ago by none other than current star, Nathan Carter.

Alex explains, "I went to see Nathan in concert, and I was just inspired by everything about it. He's such a brilliant performer, and how he interacts with his fans is great, too."

"That was definitely the moment that first set me thinking about being a singer myself. I was already doing some DJ-ing gigs, anything that people would let me do, but there wasn't much country involved," the youngster joked.

The Clara native is also lined up to open for Derek Ryan as part of the Canal Quarter Festival in Tullamore in August, with a second single release already in the planning stages for around the same time.

'All I Need Is You' by Alex Roe, will be released on iTunes on June 23. In the meantime, if anyone wants to hear more of Alex's music, he has an album of the same title available. For more details, contact Alex on his Facebook page.

