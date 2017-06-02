WATCH: Two Offaly men produce stunning cover of 'Only You'

Two talented Offaly men, Simon Casey and Paul Skelton have released a video of themselves performing the beautiful Vince Clarke written love song, Only You.

The former You're A Star singer Casey was joined by Tullamore pianist for the track as the pair prepare to perform at a wedding ceremony in Longford today, June 2.

The song was made famous in the early 1980s by pop duo Yazoo, but it has once again come to prominence through American singer Selena Gomez's version on hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

Scroll back up and take in a beautiful rendition by two Offaly musicians.

