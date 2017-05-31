The 4 of Us set for gig in Offaly

Northern Irish band, the 4 of Us are set to play an intimate gig in Offaly this week. The Newry band responsible for the 1989 hit single, Mary, will bring their acoustic set to Luker's Bar in Shannonbridge on Friday, June 2.

Brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy were founding members, and they have been the only constants in the group over the years as the other two slots have continually changed.

They came to prominence with their debut album, Songs for the Tempted, in 1989, and their biggest single to date from that record, Mary, became one of the most played songs on Irish radio that year.

The album went double platinum in Ireland and won Album of the Year at the Irish Music Awards, defeating a little band called U2 in the process.

Admission is set at €20, while there is a three-course meal and ticket combo available for €50. To purchase tickets, you can click here, or visit Luker's Facebook page for more information.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

