WATCH: Offaly man's band release unbelievably catchy new single

Offaly man Ronan Nolan has been making a big impact as part of a new pop two-piece called Apella, and recently they dropped their new single, Logic, a song recorded in Co. Offaly.

Having previously played with globetrotting Offaly band, Hogan, Ronan has teamed up with Dara Quilty for this latest pop foray. The group received massive radio airplay last summer with their incredibly catchy, We Met At A Party, and are set for the festival scene this year.

They will play BARE In The Woods, Sea Sessions and Indiependence in 2017 after a sell-out show in Whelan's earlier this year.

Tullamore drummer Ronan has also shared a stage with Bon Jovi, having drummed as part of Bressie's band when the Mullingar man opened for the rock legend at Slane.

He has also been around the world with Monaghan singer-songwriter Ryan Sheridan, but has now settled in Dublin where Apella are based.

Their latest offering, Logic, is yet another toe-tapping pop tune, complete with thumping drums and guitar solo. The track, released last week, is sure to make its way to radio, where its hook will certainly catch the attention of listeners.

