WATCH: Offaly man's cover of Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands' is top class

Shane Hynes continues to impress online with his series of acoustic covers as he prepares to release his first original EP this summer.

The latest song to grab the attention of the Edenderry singer-songwriter is 'Slow Hands' by Mullingar man and former member of One Direction, Niall Horan.

Shane is a seasoned performer and has been one of the Midlands' busiest entertainers for almost ten years, including spells with a successful local band called Kick Richard some years ago.

He has been performing solo more recently and began work last year on his debut EP, which will certainly take the Irish charts by storm.

