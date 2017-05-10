WATCH: Offaly man's tribute to tragic 90s DJ is just beautiful

Tullamore musician Paul Skelton has paid an incredible piano tribute to one of his heroes, DJ Robert Miles, whose death was announced on Wednesday, May 10.

Best known for his 1990s trance hit 'Children,' the legendary Italian producer passed away aged just 47 following a battle with stage four metastatic cancer.

Skelton posted a video of himself performing the song on the piano on Wednesday morning, and it has received almost 100,000 views in less than 12 hours.

In 1995, Miles hit the top of the charts in 12 countries with the dance version of the track and it has gone on to become perhaps the most iconic dance anthem of the 1990s.

Miles's radio station OpenLab confirmed his dead today and described his short battle with illness as "courageous."

Scroll back up and take a listen to Paul Skelton's haunting and utterly beautiful tribute to the tragic DJ.